All You Need To Know Before Pursuing Nursing Courses Abroad

Nursing is a highly sought-after career, with numerous opportunities available for graduates from reputable institutions. For those considering studying abroad, countries such as the UK, Australia, and Canada offer a range of nursing programs.

Nursing Courses:

Bachelor of Nursing: This 3-year full-time course emphasises the nurse-patient relationship and prepares graduates for various healthcare settings. The annual fee is approximately $36,699 (Rs 30.70 lakh). The University of Notre Dame Australia offers this program at its Sydney and Fremantle campuses, with intakes in February and July.

BSc (Hons) in Nursing: This 3-year full-time course provides specialisations in areas such as mental health, adult nursing, and children's nursing. Fees range from 11,000 pounds (Rs 11.88 lakh) to 18,900 pounds (Rs 20.42 lakh) per year. The courses are available at BPP University and the University of Roehampton in the UK, with an intake in September.

MSc (Hons) in Healthcare Leadership: This course offers an in-depth study of leadership in healthcare. It is available as a 1-year full-time course or a 2-year part-time course. The fee for this program is 14,600 pounds (Rs 15.77 lakh), with intakes in January, February, September, and October.

Continuing Care Assistant Program: This 40-week program is designed to provide the skills needed for delivering person-focused care. The fee is approximately 20,000 CAD (Rs 12.16 lakh), with intakes in January, May, July, and September. The program is offered by Oxford International Career College in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Eligibility Criteria:

Academic Requirements: Applicants should have a 12th pass certificate for undergraduate courses or a relevant bachelor's degree for postgraduate courses.

Language Proficiency: Proficiency in English is typically demonstrated through tests such as IELTS, TOEFL, or Oxford ELLT.

Interview Process: This process involves evaluating academic records and application materials, followed by a personal interview that assesses nursing knowledge and communication skills.

Key Websites:

Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC)

International Council of Nurses (ICN)

National Portal of India

Oxford International

Registration Guidelines:

Conduct Thorough Research: Understand the course details, the university's reputation, and the career prospects.

Document Preparation: Ensure all essential documents, such as academic certificates, identity proofs, and language test scores, are current.

Financial Planning: Arrange finances for tuition and living costs, and explore scholarship and financial aid opportunities.

Visa Requirements: Learn about the visa application process, including necessary documents and deadlines.

Health Insurance: Verify and secure the required health insurance coverage.

Additional Tips For Students: