Aligarh Muslim University Launches 31 Open Courses In Law, Science And More: See Full List

SWAYAM is a Government of India programme designed to make education accessible, fair and high-quality.

Read Time: 3 mins
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has launched 31 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) across various disciplines on the SWAYAM platform for the July 2024 semester.

Vice Chancellor Naima Khatoon felicitated the teachers involved in this effort, commending the university's commitment to higher education within the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. She also lauded the coordination and management of this extensive project by SWAYAM Coordinator, Professor Aasim Zafar and his team.

The courses, developed by qualified faculty members, are designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical skills in their respective fields.

The list of courses includes:

  1. Botany

    • Title: Plant Physiology and Metabolism

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Shamsul Hayat, Prof. Qazi Fariduddin

  2. Commerce

    • Title: Business Tourism

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Sheeba Hamid, Dr. Mohd. Saeem Khan

  3. Commerce

    • Title: Entrepreneurship

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Mohsin Khan, Prof. Asiya Chaudhary

  4. Commerce

    • Title: Management Concept

    • Instructor(s): Dr. Sheema Tarab, Prof. Nawab Ali Khan

  5. Computer Science

    • Title: Database Management System

    • Instructor(s): Prof. M. U. Bokhari

  6. Computer Science

    • Title: Data Science Using Python

    • Instructor(s): Dr. Faisal Anwer, Dr. Mohammad Nadeem

  7. Economics

    • Title: Econometric Methods

    • Instructor(s): Dr. Md. Imdadul Haque

  8. Economics

    • Title: Mathematical Methods-I (Economics)

    • Instructor(s): Dr. Abdul Azeez N.P.

  9. English

    • Title: Studies in Theatre

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Vibha Sharma

  10. Forensic Medicine

    • Title: Toxicology

    • Instructor(s): Dr. Jitendra Kumar

  11. Geography

    • Title: Spatial Information Science

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Shahab Fazal, Prof. Saleha Jamal

  12. Hindi

    • Title: Hindi Bhasha Bodh

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Meraj Ahmad, Dr. Gulam Farid Sabri

  13. Law

    • Title: Transnational Competition Law

    • Instructor(s): Prof. M.Z.M. Nomani

  14. Library and Information Science

    • Title: Management of Library and Information Centres

    • Instructor(s): Prof. M. Masoom Raza

  15. Mathematics

    • Title: Metric Spaces

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Qamrul Hasan Ansari, Dr. Monirul Islam

  16. Physics

    • Title: Particle Physics

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Mohammad Sajjad Athar

  17. Political Science

    • Title: Introduction to International Relations

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Upendra Choudhury

  18. Political Science

    • Title: Understanding Human Rights

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Mohammad Mohibul Haque

  19. Political Science

    • Title: International Relations in a Changing World

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Mirza Asmer Beg, Md Rahat Hasan

  20. Political Science

    • Title: UN & the World Peace

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Iqbalur Rehman, Dr. Mohd. Amin Mir

  21. Political Science

    • Title: Nationalism and Constitutional Growth in India: 1858 to 1920

    • Instructor(s): Dr. Parvez Alam

  22. Political Science

    • Title: Understanding Politics

    • Instructor(s): Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad Ansari

  23. Psychology

    • Title: Fundamentals of Research (Major)

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Asma Parveen

  24. Public Administration

    • Title: Personnel Administration

    • Instructor(s): Prof. M. Nafees A. Ansari

  25. Sociology

    • Title: Sociology of Health

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Mohammad Akram

  26. Sunni Theology

    • Title: Tafseer wa UsooI-e-Tafseer

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Towqueer Alam

  27. Urdu

    • Title: Urdu Marsiya

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Syed Sirajuddin Ajmali

  28. Wildlife Sciences

    • Title: Environmental Studies

    • Instructor(s): Prof. Orus Ilyas, Dr. Sharad Kumar

  29. Botany

    • Title: Principles of Landscaping & Gardening

    • Instructor(s): Dr. Gausiya Bashri, Prof. Shamsul Hayat

  30. Chemistry

    • Title: Organic Photochemistry

    • Instructor(s): Prof. M. Muneer

  31. Forensic Medicine

    • Title: Injuries

    • Instructor(s): Dr. Mohd Kaleem Khan

Of the 31 courses, 28 are for 12 weeks, and the remaining for eight weeks. These courses, developed in collaboration with NPTEL, and IIT Madras and funded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, are now open for registration on the SWAYAM portal here.

About SWAYAM

SWAYAM is a Government of India programme designed to make education accessible, fair, and high-quality. It offers free online courses from top universities and institutions to help students who may not have access to digital learning. The platform is flexible and interactive, allowing students to learn at their own pace while managing other responsibilities.

AMU, Mooc, Swayam Courses
