Aligarh Muslim University Launches 31 Open Courses In Law, Science And More: See Full List

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has launched 31 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) across various disciplines on the SWAYAM platform for the July 2024 semester.

Vice Chancellor Naima Khatoon felicitated the teachers involved in this effort, commending the university's commitment to higher education within the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. She also lauded the coordination and management of this extensive project by SWAYAM Coordinator, Professor Aasim Zafar and his team.

The courses, developed by qualified faculty members, are designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical skills in their respective fields.

The list of courses includes:





Botany Title: Plant Physiology and Metabolism

Instructor(s): Prof. Shamsul Hayat, Prof. Qazi Fariduddin Commerce Title: Business Tourism

Instructor(s): Prof. Sheeba Hamid, Dr. Mohd. Saeem Khan Commerce Title: Entrepreneurship

Instructor(s): Prof. Mohsin Khan, Prof. Asiya Chaudhary Commerce Title: Management Concept

Instructor(s): Dr. Sheema Tarab, Prof. Nawab Ali Khan Computer Science Title: Database Management System

Instructor(s): Prof. M. U. Bokhari Computer Science Title: Data Science Using Python

Instructor(s): Dr. Faisal Anwer, Dr. Mohammad Nadeem Economics Title: Econometric Methods

Instructor(s): Dr. Md. Imdadul Haque Economics Title: Mathematical Methods-I (Economics)

Instructor(s): Dr. Abdul Azeez N.P. English Title: Studies in Theatre

Instructor(s): Prof. Vibha Sharma Forensic Medicine Title: Toxicology

Instructor(s): Dr. Jitendra Kumar Geography Title: Spatial Information Science

Instructor(s): Prof. Shahab Fazal, Prof. Saleha Jamal Hindi Title: Hindi Bhasha Bodh

Instructor(s): Prof. Meraj Ahmad, Dr. Gulam Farid Sabri Law Title: Transnational Competition Law

Instructor(s): Prof. M.Z.M. Nomani Library and Information Science Title: Management of Library and Information Centres

Instructor(s): Prof. M. Masoom Raza Mathematics Title: Metric Spaces

Instructor(s): Prof. Qamrul Hasan Ansari, Dr. Monirul Islam Physics Title: Particle Physics

Instructor(s): Prof. Mohammad Sajjad Athar Political Science Title: Introduction to International Relations

Instructor(s): Prof. Upendra Choudhury Political Science Title: Understanding Human Rights

Instructor(s): Prof. Mohammad Mohibul Haque Political Science Title: International Relations in a Changing World

Instructor(s): Prof. Mirza Asmer Beg, Md Rahat Hasan Political Science Title: UN & the World Peace

Instructor(s): Prof. Iqbalur Rehman, Dr. Mohd. Amin Mir Political Science Title: Nationalism and Constitutional Growth in India: 1858 to 1920

Instructor(s): Dr. Parvez Alam Political Science Title: Understanding Politics

Instructor(s): Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad Ansari Psychology Title: Fundamentals of Research (Major)

Instructor(s): Prof. Asma Parveen Public Administration Title: Personnel Administration

Instructor(s): Prof. M. Nafees A. Ansari Sociology Title: Sociology of Health

Instructor(s): Prof. Mohammad Akram Sunni Theology Title: Tafseer wa UsooI-e-Tafseer

Instructor(s): Prof. Towqueer Alam Urdu Title: Urdu Marsiya

Instructor(s): Prof. Syed Sirajuddin Ajmali Wildlife Sciences Title: Environmental Studies

Instructor(s): Prof. Orus Ilyas, Dr. Sharad Kumar Botany Title: Principles of Landscaping & Gardening

Instructor(s): Dr. Gausiya Bashri, Prof. Shamsul Hayat Chemistry Title: Organic Photochemistry

Instructor(s): Prof. M. Muneer Forensic Medicine Title: Injuries

Instructor(s): Dr. Mohd Kaleem Khan

Of the 31 courses, 28 are for 12 weeks, and the remaining for eight weeks. These courses, developed in collaboration with NPTEL, and IIT Madras and funded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, are now open for registration on the SWAYAM portal here.



About SWAYAM



SWAYAM is a Government of India programme designed to make education accessible, fair, and high-quality. It offers free online courses from top universities and institutions to help students who may not have access to digital learning. The platform is flexible and interactive, allowing students to learn at their own pace while managing other responsibilities.