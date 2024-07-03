Aligarh Muslim University Launches 31 Open Courses In Law, Science And More: See Full List

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has launched 31 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) across various disciplines on the SWAYAM platform for the July 2024 semester.
Vice Chancellor Naima Khatoon felicitated the teachers involved in this effort, commending the university's commitment to higher education within the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. She also lauded the coordination and management of this extensive project by SWAYAM Coordinator, Professor Aasim Zafar and his team.
The courses, developed by qualified faculty members, are designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical skills in their respective fields.
The list of courses includes:
Botany
Title: Plant Physiology and Metabolism
Instructor(s): Prof. Shamsul Hayat, Prof. Qazi Fariduddin
Commerce
Title: Business Tourism
Instructor(s): Prof. Sheeba Hamid, Dr. Mohd. Saeem Khan
Commerce
Title: Entrepreneurship
Instructor(s): Prof. Mohsin Khan, Prof. Asiya Chaudhary
Commerce
Title: Management Concept
Instructor(s): Dr. Sheema Tarab, Prof. Nawab Ali Khan
Computer Science
Title: Database Management System
Instructor(s): Prof. M. U. Bokhari
Computer Science
Title: Data Science Using Python
Instructor(s): Dr. Faisal Anwer, Dr. Mohammad Nadeem
Economics
Title: Econometric Methods
Instructor(s): Dr. Md. Imdadul Haque
Economics
Title: Mathematical Methods-I (Economics)
Instructor(s): Dr. Abdul Azeez N.P.
English
Title: Studies in Theatre
Instructor(s): Prof. Vibha Sharma
Forensic Medicine
Title: Toxicology
Instructor(s): Dr. Jitendra Kumar
Geography
Title: Spatial Information Science
Instructor(s): Prof. Shahab Fazal, Prof. Saleha Jamal
Hindi
Title: Hindi Bhasha Bodh
Instructor(s): Prof. Meraj Ahmad, Dr. Gulam Farid Sabri
Law
Title: Transnational Competition Law
Instructor(s): Prof. M.Z.M. Nomani
Library and Information Science
Title: Management of Library and Information Centres
Instructor(s): Prof. M. Masoom Raza
Mathematics
Title: Metric Spaces
Instructor(s): Prof. Qamrul Hasan Ansari, Dr. Monirul Islam
Physics
Title: Particle Physics
Instructor(s): Prof. Mohammad Sajjad Athar
Political Science
Title: Introduction to International Relations
Instructor(s): Prof. Upendra Choudhury
Political Science
Title: Understanding Human Rights
Instructor(s): Prof. Mohammad Mohibul Haque
Political Science
Title: International Relations in a Changing World
Instructor(s): Prof. Mirza Asmer Beg, Md Rahat Hasan
Political Science
Title: UN & the World Peace
Instructor(s): Prof. Iqbalur Rehman, Dr. Mohd. Amin Mir
Political Science
Title: Nationalism and Constitutional Growth in India: 1858 to 1920
Instructor(s): Dr. Parvez Alam
Political Science
Title: Understanding Politics
Instructor(s): Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad Ansari
Psychology
Title: Fundamentals of Research (Major)
Instructor(s): Prof. Asma Parveen
Public Administration
Title: Personnel Administration
Instructor(s): Prof. M. Nafees A. Ansari
Sociology
Title: Sociology of Health
Instructor(s): Prof. Mohammad Akram
Sunni Theology
Title: Tafseer wa UsooI-e-Tafseer
Instructor(s): Prof. Towqueer Alam
Urdu
Title: Urdu Marsiya
Instructor(s): Prof. Syed Sirajuddin Ajmali
Wildlife Sciences
Title: Environmental Studies
Instructor(s): Prof. Orus Ilyas, Dr. Sharad Kumar
Botany
Title: Principles of Landscaping & Gardening
Instructor(s): Dr. Gausiya Bashri, Prof. Shamsul Hayat
Chemistry
Title: Organic Photochemistry
Instructor(s): Prof. M. Muneer
Forensic Medicine
Title: Injuries
Instructor(s): Dr. Mohd Kaleem Khan
Of the 31 courses, 28 are for 12 weeks, and the remaining for eight weeks. These courses, developed in collaboration with NPTEL, and IIT Madras and funded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, are now open for registration on the SWAYAM portal here.
About SWAYAM
SWAYAM is a Government of India programme designed to make education accessible, fair, and high-quality. It offers free online courses from top universities and institutions to help students who may not have access to digital learning. The platform is flexible and interactive, allowing students to learn at their own pace while managing other responsibilities.