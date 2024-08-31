Advertisement

Aligarh Muslim University Hiring Faculty Of Medicine, Check Details

The deadline for submission of application forms is September 7, 2024 till 4 pm.

Eligibility criteria of the candidate will be as per NMC norms/Residency Scheme.
New Delhi:

Aligarh Muslim University has released a notification inviting applications for various faculty positions at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. Applications are invited for the post of  Assistant Professor, Institute of Ophthalmology, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Senior Resident, Department of Paediatries. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of AMU for detailed information. The deadline for submission of application forms is September 7, 2024 till 4 pm.
The official notification by the AMU reads, "Appointments will be made on purely temporary basis subject to termination at any time without notice or assignment of reason."

Qualifications
Eligibility criteria of the candidate will be as per NMC norms/Residency Scheme, adopted by AMU.

Salary
Pay Level : Assistant Professor: AL-10
Pay Level : Senior Resident: AL-11
The institute will not issue any separate notice/interview letter to the candidates in this regard.

Application process
The application form is to be filled only in the online mode at the careers portal of the university https://careers.amuonline.ac.in.

Applicants will be required to enclose attested photocopies of all marksheet, certificate and degree from class 10 to postgraduation, valid registration of graduation, postgraduation from NMC, other testimonial (s), experience certificate and No Objection Certificate, if employed from the present employer/relieving orders of all the previous employers with application form. Candidates will also be required to bring originals of all of these documents for verification at the time of interview, failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear before the interview.
 

AMU, Aligarh Muslim University, AMU Jobs
