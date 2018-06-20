AMU Researcher Discovers Protein Amyloid Nanosheets With Potential Clinical Applications Dr Saba Tufail claimed to have discovered Protein Amyloid Nanosheets with potential clinical applications to treat diseases such as Alzheimer and Parkinson.

A Post-doctoral fellow of the Department of Biochemistry, J N Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU ), Dr Saba Tufail claimed to have discovered Protein Amyloid Nanosheets with potential clinical applications to treat diseases such as Alzheimer and Parkinson. Her seminal study has been published in the prestigious US journal "Journal of Biological Chemistry".Dr Saba, pursuing research under Prof Najmul Islam (Department of Biochemistry, JNMC) found that ovalbumin nanosheets, derived from egg whites evoked immune responses and their extended 2D structure facilitated loading of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin.The paper explains that the extended surface of nanosheets facilitates additional loading of chemotherapeutic drugs making them a platform for combined immunotherapy and chemotherapy procedure for the treatment of cancer and other diseases."Amyloid nanosheets are easy to synthesise and act as antigens and adjuvants, curtailing the need for synthesising a delivery system, which entraps the antigens and administers adjuvants," said Dr Saba.She found giant amyloid nanosheets in chicken ovalbumin while investigating host immune responses to amyloid fibrils assembled from the model protein ovalbumin. "On subjecting ovalbumin to standard denaturing conditions, I encountered giant protein nanosheets harbouring amyloid like features," she pointed out.