All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027: Registration Begins, Check Deadline, Exam Date

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2027. The last date to submit the application form is December 2, 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled for January 31, 2027. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website.

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027: Important Dates

AISSEE 2027: Exam Pattern And Other Details

The examination will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode using OMR sheets.

The duration and medium of the examination will vary depending on the class for which candidates are seeking admission:

Class 6: 150 minutes; examination will be conducted in 13 languages.

Class 9: 180 minutes; examination will be conducted in English.

The examination scheme, duration, medium, syllabus, eligibility criteria, list of existing and new Sainik Schools, tentative seat intake, reservation policy, examination cities, qualifying requirements, and other important details are available in the Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2027.

Candidates and their parents are advised to read the Information Bulletin carefully before submitting the application form. The bulletin is available on the official NTA website, and the AISSEE portal.

Candidates must submit their applications online within the deadline.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email their queries to aissee@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for the latest updates regarding the examination.