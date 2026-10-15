UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027-28: Apply By October 25, Direct Link Here

UP Sainik Schools Exam 2027-28: The Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Society has started the registration process for the UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027-28. Students seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 can submit their application forms online through the official website. The last date to complete the application process and payment without a late fee is October 25, 2026, until 5 pm.

Candidates who miss the deadline can apply by October 31, 2026, by paying a late fee of Rs 2,000. The entrance examination is tentatively scheduled for December 20, 2026. Applicants should check the official prospectus for eligibility requirements and other admission details.

Click here: UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027-28 Apply Link

UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027-28: Important Dates

According to the official website, the key dates for the entrance examination are as follows:

Application deadline: October 25, 2026, by 5 pm

October 25, 2026, by 5 pm Application deadline with late fee: October 31, 2026, by 5 pm

October 31, 2026, by 5 pm Correction window: November 3 to November 5, 2026, until 5 pm

November 3 to November 5, 2026, until 5 pm Tentative entrance exam date: December 20, 2026

The late fee for submitting the application is Rs 2,000. Candidates should complete their registration before the deadline to avoid additional charges. Applicants should also verify their details during the correction window, if required.

How To Apply For UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027-28?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their applications:

Visit the official website at upsainikschool.org.

In the "Open Application" section, click on the new registration link.

Enter the required details and complete the online application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the applicable application fee.

Review the information entered and submit the form.

Download or save the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants should read the official prospectus carefully before submitting their forms. The examination is intended to prepare selected cadets academically, physically and mentally for future careers in the Defence Services.