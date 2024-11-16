Airport Authority Of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 90 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

AAI Recruitment 2024: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started the application process for multiple apprentice positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The last date to submit applications to AAI is November 20.

AAI Recruitment 2024: Stipend

Graduate Apprentices: Rs 15,000

Technical (Diploma) Apprentices: Rs 12,000

Trade Apprentices (ITI): Rs 9,000

The official notification states: "Apprentices shall have to undergo Apprenticeship training at notified Airports/Establishments. The allocated Airport/Station/Unit will be final; no change in the place of training will be entertained. As per the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961, as amended from time to time, candidates who have already completed their apprenticeship, terminated their apprenticeship midway, or are pursuing it in other organizations or in AAI with the same qualification level shall not be eligible for engagement as apprentices."

Distribution Of Positions

There are a total of 90 apprenticeship positions available, distributed across various streams:

17 positions for Civil Engineers

20 for Electrical Engineers

15 for Computer Science Engineers

8 for Mechanical Engineers

5 for Fitters

10 for Mechanical Motor Vehicle specialists

10 for Electricians

5 for Draftsmen

Mode of Selection

The provisional selection of candidates will be determined based on the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination. Shortlisted candidates will be notified via their registered email IDs and called for an interview and document verification. Final selection will be subject to the successful completion of the interview, verification of certificates, and submission of a Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining. Selected candidates will preferably be posted at designated locations in the North Eastern Region, based on their registration location in the portal.