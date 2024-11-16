Airport Authority Of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 90 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

AAI Recruitment 2024: Stipend
Graduate Apprentices: Rs 15,000
Technical (Diploma) Apprentices: Rs 12,000
Trade Apprentices (ITI): Rs 9,000
The official notification states: "Apprentices shall have to undergo Apprenticeship training at notified Airports/Establishments. The allocated Airport/Station/Unit will be final; no change in the place of training will be entertained. As per the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961, as amended from time to time, candidates who have already completed their apprenticeship, terminated their apprenticeship midway, or are pursuing it in other organizations or in AAI with the same qualification level shall not be eligible for engagement as apprentices."
Distribution Of Positions
There are a total of 90 apprenticeship positions available, distributed across various streams:
- 17 positions for Civil Engineers
- 20 for Electrical Engineers
- 15 for Computer Science Engineers
- 8 for Mechanical Engineers
- 5 for Fitters
- 10 for Mechanical Motor Vehicle specialists
- 10 for Electricians
- 5 for Draftsmen
Mode of Selection
The provisional selection of candidates will be determined based on the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination. Shortlisted candidates will be notified via their registered email IDs and called for an interview and document verification. Final selection will be subject to the successful completion of the interview, verification of certificates, and submission of a Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining. Selected candidates will preferably be posted at designated locations in the North Eastern Region, based on their registration location in the portal.