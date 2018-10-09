IAF Airmen Result Update: Official Website Not Responding

Air Force Result 2018: Know How To Check

Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result for the newly introduced online exam system for selection of Airmen. The IAF result for Scheduled Test For Airmen Recruitment (STAR) has been announced by the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) on the official website airmenselection.cdac.in. IAF result updates can also be checked at indianairforce.nic.in/content/central-airmen-selection-board-casb. Candidates can check their result using their registration number or exam roll number. As of now, the official website is not responding. Concerned candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later. The exam was held in September.

In December 2017, IAF adopted online exam system for conducting Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and STAR. 'To improve upon the system and to make it more candidate-friendly while enhancing organisational efficiency, a MoU was signed on October 31 with C-DAC, a Government of India agency,' reported Indo-Asian News Service.

'Indian Air Force in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will henceforth conduct online examination for selection of Officers and Airmen cadres. The IAF is the first of the three services to take up IT-enabled online testing for induction in the Officers and Airmen cadres,' read an official statement, then.

'It will enable approximately four lakh candidates for Airmen selection and two lakh candidates for Officer's selection, to appear in the exam every six months,' it added further.