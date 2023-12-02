AIMA: Registration For Management Entrance Exam To End Soon

All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registrations for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2023 on December 5, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear in the entrance exam for admission to management course at various top tier colleges can visit the official website of AIMA to register for the exam.

The exam will be held in Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode on December 9, 2023. The admit cards will be released on December 7, 2023.

Graduates in any discipline final-year students of graduate courses are eligible to apply for the exam.

The candidates are also required to pay application fees while registering for the exam. The application fee for MAT 2023 is Rs 2,100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,200.

MAT serves as a gateway to 20,000+ prestigious management seats in top-tier colleges nationwide, such as BIMTECH, VIT Vellore, Dr DY Patil B-School, Christ University.

The exam is conducted four times in a year in various modes such as Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT).

MAT is endorsed by the Ministry of Education and its national acceptance extends to over 600 esteemed B-schools in India.