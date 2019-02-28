AIMA MAT 2019 Result, Scores Today

AIMA MAT result and score will be available at aima.in as and when it is released.

Education | | Updated: February 28, 2019 12:12 IST
AIMA MAT 2019 Result, Scores Today: Know How To Check


New Delhi: 

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will announce the result and scores of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) today. Candidates can download the MAT result and score card from the official website of AIMA at aima.in. The next MAT is scheduled for May. The paper based test will be held on May 5 and the computer based tests will be held on subsequent days. AIMA will initiate the registration formalities tomorrow (March 1). Interested candidates can apply for the exam till April 26. The result will be released on May 25.

AIMA MAT Result 2019 Link

 

AIMA MAT 2019 Results: How to check

 

Candidates who have appeared for AIMA MAT February exam may follow these steps to check the results:

Step One: Go to the official website of AIMA MAT, aima.in

Step Two: Click on 'MAT Result February 2019' link from homepage

Step Three: Enter Roll number, form number and month you appeared on next page open

Step Four: Submit and download the MAT 2019 results

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) of Government of India approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any Business-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates.

Click here for more Education News

