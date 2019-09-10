AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card Released For September Exam

AIMA MAT 2019 admit card released on official website

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2019: AIMA MAT admit card for September 2019 exam are now available for download on the official website. AIMA has released the admit card for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) today. Candidates who have registered for the CBT, can login and download their admit card. The AIMA MAT September 2019 CBT will be conducted on September 14, 2019.

AIMA will conclude the online application process for Paper-Based Test (PBT) on September 16. The AIMA MAT admit cards for PBT will be available for download on September 17, 2019. The AIMA MAT September 2019 PBT was earlier scheduled for September 1 but has been postponed to September 21, 2019.

AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website: mat.aima.in

Step two: Go to Download tab and click on MAT Admit Card link.

Step three: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and email id provided in your application.

Step four: Download your admit card.

AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card: Direct Download Link

AIMA MAT question paper will have five sections - Language, Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis & Sufficiency, Intelligence & Critical Reasoning, and Indian 8 Global Environment. There will be total 200 questions to be solved in 150 minutes.

MAT exam is conducted four times in a year - February, May, September, and December. Each MAT exam score is valid for one year.

