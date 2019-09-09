MAT September 2019 Admit Card For Computer-Based Test Tomorrow

MAT 2019 admit card for September exam will be released tomorrow

All India Management Association (AIMA) will release admit card for MAT September 2019 exam soon. As per the official website for AIMA MAT, the registration for Computer-Based Test (CBT) for September MAT exam will conclude tomorrow and the admit cards for the exam will be uploaded on the website tomorrow as well. The MAT September 2019 admit cards are expected to release at 11:00 am tomorrow.

AIMA has extended application date for both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Paper-Based Test (PBT).

While the online registration for CBT ends tomorrow, the online registration for PBT will end on September 16, 2019.

The MAT CBT will be held on September 14 and MAT PBT will be held on September 21, 2019. The admit card for the paper-based test will be released on September 17, 2019.

MAT exam is conducted to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) of Government of India approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any Business-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates.

