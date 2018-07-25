'Aim High, Set Big Goals In Life, And Work Hard To Achieve It': President Tells Students

'Set Big Goals In Life, And Work Hard To Achieve It': President To Students

President Ram Nath Kovind today asked students to set big goals in life and strive hard to achieve them. He was interacting with students of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram school at Heeranar village in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The president encouraged students to "aim high, set big goals in life and work hard to achieve it".

"Each and every person should dream of achieving success in life and make efforts with determination to fulfil it," Kovind told students, with whom he also had lunch.

He enquired about the various facilities, including hostel, being provided to students in the premises and also asked some general knowledge questions to students, to which they replied correctly, a release said.

The president also expressed happiness over students being taught Vedic maths and archery training being imparted in the ashram school, it said.

Kovind and students were served food in 'dona' and 'pattal' (traditional bowls and plates made of dried leaves of sal and banyan trees).

The president also offered sweets to children which he had brought from the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Earlier after arriving in Heeranar, Kovind interacted with farmers associated with the integrated farming system centre in the village. He also took a short ride on an e-rickshaw driven by a woman, identified as Phoolmati Bhaskar of Dantewada.

After visiting the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram school, the president along with his wife Savita Kovind visited the famous Maa Danteshwari temple in Dantewada and offered prayers, the release said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap accompanied them in the temple.

