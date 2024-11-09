AILET 2025: NLU Removes Four Exam Cities For All India Entrance Test

The National Law University, Delhi has released a notification informing aspirants that test centres may not be established in four cities for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2025) exam. Exam centres will not be established in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Kota, Shimla and Siliguri. Candidates who have selected any of these cities as their first preference are required to update their test city preferences for AILET 2025.



NLU notified earlier that test centre will not be created in any city in case the number of the candidates at any test city is less than 100. In this case, candidate will be allotted test city as per their second/third preference of test city.



AILET 2025 will be conducted at the following cities:

Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.



Registrations are underway for the AILET 2025 exam. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the National Law University to register for the exam by November 18. The admit cards for the exam will be released on November 28, while the exam will be held on December 8, 2024.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses.



Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified Senior Secondary School examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with 45 per cent marks are eligible to apply for undergraduate exam. Candidates appearing for class 12 annual examination in 2025 can also apply.

Candidates having a degree in LLB or an equivalent law degree with 55 per cent marks can apply for postgraduate entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the final year LLB annual examination in 2025 can also apply.



Aspirants with Bachelor's degree and master's degree in relevant Social Sciences or humanities with 55 per cent marks can apply for the PhD course.