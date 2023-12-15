Counselling Process Begins For All India Law Entrance Test, Check Details

National Law University, (NLU Delhi).

The National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi), will begin the counselling process for the BA LLB Honours programme and LLM programme through All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) today (December 15, 2024).

In an official notification released on the website, the university said, "The University will invite category wise candidates for online counselling registration (approximately three times number of candidates corresponding to number of seats in each category)."

Candidates belonging to the general category who are appearing for the counselling process are required to pay registration fees of Rs 30,000. Other candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/ Other Backward Class (OBC)/ Economically Weaker Section/ Person with disability will have to pay Rs 20,000 registration fees.

The university will announce the first list of provisionally selected candidates on December 29. The provisionally selected candidates of first merit list will be required to deposit the provisional admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000.00 by January 4, 2024. The provisional admission confirmation fee will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fee should be paid latest by April 30, 2024.

The second list of provisionally selected candidates will be announced on January 10, 2024.The provisional admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 by the provisionally selected candidates of second merit list should be submitted by January 15, 2024. The balance fee should be paid by April 30, 2024.

The third list of provisionally selected candidates will be out by January 23, 2024, while the fourth list of provisionally selected candidates will be out by January 28, 2024.

The counselling for admission of candidates to NLU Delhi is online only. All candidates are advised to login to the AILET account to check if they have been invited for online counselling registration.

Fee detailed information, candidates can visit the official website of NLU Delhi.