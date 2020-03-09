AIIMS PG July 2020: Revised Schedule For Image Correction, Final Registration Released

AIIMS PG 2020: The schedule for Final Registration process has been released

AIIMS has revised the schedule for Final Registration and correction in Basic Registration for AIIMS PG July 2020. The final registration process which was due to start today will now start at a later date. The revised date for commencement of AIIMS PG Final Registration will be announced later.

Meanwhile, AIIMS will begin correction/ re-upload for rejected images today, i.e. on March 9, 2020 and conclude on March 11, 2020. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections or re-upload images for their photograph, signature, and thumb print.

The candidates will be allowed to make corrections by 5:00 pm on March 11.

AIIMS will release status of Basic Registration on March 12, 2020.

Candidates whose Basic Registration status will be accepted can proceed to the Generation of Code for Final Registration. The panel of Generation of code is open for Final Registration.

AIIMS, in 2018, had introduced two-stage registration process for its entrance exams (AIIMS PG and AIIMS MBBS) - Basic Registration, and Final Registration.

Basic Registration is the first step in the application process. In this stage, candidates need to provide only basic details and upload images. These details are screened and a candidate is allowed enough time to make corrections. Basic Registration is free of cost.

Only those candidates whose application is accepted in the Basic Registration stage will be allowed to complete the final registration stage. In this stage candidates have to fill qualification details and select exam city etc. Application fee is also paid at the final registration stage.

