AIIMS Recruiting Junior Resident For January 2026, Check Details To Apply

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Residents for January, 2026 session. The vacancy is open in different specialities in level 10 of pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs15,600/- + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month plus usual allowances as admissible. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the role can do so by December 19, 2025 by 5 pm.

Eligibility

The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognised by MCI/DCI to apply for the role.

Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three years before the start date of Junior Residency i.e. January 1, 2026 will be considered. It implies that those who have completed MBBS/BDS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) on or between January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025 will only be considered.

DMC/DDC Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

Those who had joined Junior Residency at the AIIMS and whose services were terminated on account of unauthorized absence or any other disciplinary/ground, will be ineligible.

For all eligible candidates, maximum three terms are allowed. AIIMS graduates will be considered to be allotted post on preferential basis. Candidates who have already done three terms of Junior Residency either at AIIMS or outside will not be considered.

Method of counselling

The Junior Residency will be provided first to all the AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates who full fill above eligibility criteria.

The merit for AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates will be made on the basis of their aggregate marks in the I, II and final Professional examinations.

All Junior Resident posts which remain unfilled after allotment to AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates will be offered to other candidates.

The merit order of these candidates (non AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates) will be on the basis of rank obtained in the INI-CET PG Entrance Examination for January, 2026 session. Candidates, who have not appeared in INI-CET PG Entrance Examination in January, 2026 session, will be ranked in merit after those who have appeared in the INI-CET PG Entrance Examination.