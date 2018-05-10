AIIMS Admit Card 2018 For MBBS Entrance Exam: Important Points For Candidates AIIMS MBBS admit card can be downloaded at aiimsexams.org.

Entrance exam for admission to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for MBBS course will be held on May 26-27. Admit cards for the same can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates have to login to the applicant login portal using their ID and password. The online exam will be held in two shifts per day. The exam is being held for AIIMS, New Delhi, AIIMS (Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) & Nagpur (Maharashtra).



AIIMS MBBS admit card can be downloaded at aiimsexams.org.



In a different notice, the exam conducting body has asked the candidates who have applied under PWBD category to uploaded latest PWBD Category Certificate issued by competent Medical Authority for initial verification. 'This PWBD Certificate should be uploaded between 09.05.2018 to 12.05.2018 (up to 5.00 p.m.) after login their credentials i.e. Candidate ID and Password on the AIIMS website www.aiimsexams.org under Academic Courses Tab. This may please be treated most urgent as those candidates who will not upload their PWBD certificate as per above mentioned date and time their candidature as PWBD may be treated as cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard,' reads the official notification.



AIIMS MBBS entrance exam question paper will either be in Hindi or English.



