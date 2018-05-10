AIIMS Admit Card 2018 For MBBS Entrance Exam: Important Points For Candidates

AIIMS MBBS admit card can be downloaded at aiimsexams.org.

New Delhi:  Entrance exam for admission to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for MBBS course will be held on May 26-27. Admit cards for the same can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates have to login to the applicant login portal using their ID and password. The online exam will be held in two shifts per day. The exam is being held for AIIMS, New Delhi, AIIMS (Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) & Nagpur (Maharashtra).

In a different notice, the exam conducting body has asked the candidates who have applied under PWBD category to uploaded latest PWBD Category Certificate issued by competent Medical Authority for  initial  verification. 'This  PWBD  Certificate  should  be  uploaded between 09.05.2018 to 12.05.2018 (up to 5.00 p.m.) after login their credentials  i.e. Candidate  ID  and  Password  on  the  AIIMS    website www.aiimsexams.org under Academic Courses Tab. This  may please  be  treated  most  urgent  as  those  candidates who  will  not upload their  PWBD  certificate  as  per  above  mentioned  date  and  time  their candidature as  PWBD may  be  treated  as    cancelled  and  no correspondence will be entertained in this regard,' reads the official notification.

AIIMS MBBS entrance exam question paper will either be in Hindi or English.

