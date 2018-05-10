AIIMS Admit Card 2018 For MBBS Entrance Exam: Important Points For Candidates

AIIMS MBBS admit card can be downloaded at aiimsexams.org.
In a different notice, the exam conducting body has asked the candidates who have applied under PWBD category to uploaded latest PWBD Category Certificate issued by competent Medical Authority for initial verification. 'This PWBD Certificate should be uploaded between 09.05.2018 to 12.05.2018 (up to 5.00 p.m.) after login their credentials i.e. Candidate ID and Password on the AIIMS website www.aiimsexams.org under Academic Courses Tab. This may please be treated most urgent as those candidates who will not upload their PWBD certificate as per above mentioned date and time their candidature as PWBD may be treated as cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard,' reads the official notification.
CommentsAIIMS MBBS entrance exam question paper will either be in Hindi or English.
Click here for more Education News