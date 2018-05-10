AIIMS MBBS entrance exam results will be on June 18, 2018.
AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018 Released @ Aiimsexams.org; How To Download
The applicants may follow these steps to download their AIIMS MBBS admit card:
Step One: Open the official AIIMS MBBS exam website, aiimsexams.org
Step Two: Click on the Academic Cources tab from the homepage
Step Three: On next page, click on MBBS link
Step Four: On next page, click on proceed link
Step Five: Enter Candidate ID, Password and the captcha for login
Step Six: Click on login
Step Seven: From next page, download your AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018
The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination for AIIMS, New Delhi and eight other AIIMS for the session 2018 will be conducted through Online Computer Based Test (CBT) examination only. The examination is proposed to be conducted in two shifts per day in different cities all over India on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27, 2018. The applicants may familiarize themselves with the method of Examination by taking the Mock Test available in the web site: www.aiimsexams.org after upload of Admit Card.
CommentsApplicants are required to be prepared to appear in the examination in either day and in any shift as allotted.
