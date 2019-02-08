AIIMS MBBS 2019: Last Chance To Upload Correct Image In Application Form

AIIMS MBBS 2019 basic registration: last chance to upload correct image

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has called on the applicants for undergraduate medical courses one last time to upload corrected image in place of rejected image. Candidates would not get any further opportunity to upload correct image in their application forms. The uploading of corrected image will begin from today (February 8, 2019) and end on February 11, 2019.

After the process of uploading corrected image is over, AIIMS will release the final status (accepted or rejected) of Basic Registration for AIIMS UG Courses 2019. The final status will be released on February 12, 2019.

AIIMS, from the upcoming academic year, has introduced the process of Basic Registration and Final Registration for UG Medical courses as well. Earlier, the two-tier process was being followed by PG Medical courses. The benefit of the two-tier process is that it reduces the possibility of rejection of application because of incorrect image or incorrect information in the application form.

In the AIIMS Basic Registration process, candidates have to fill their basic details like name, email id, date of birth, phone number etc. and upload image. After the basic registration, the institute informs candidates who have uploaded incorrect image or information and gives them the opportunity to correct the information provided or upload correct image.

Candidates whose registration is accepted in the basic registration stage then have to complete the application process in the Final Registration stage which will begin sometime before the entrance exam.

Candidates are advised to read the image upload guidelines carefully and upload correct image within the given correction window. Failure to upload correct image may lead to rejection of their application and they won't be able to apply for the exam during the final registration stage.

