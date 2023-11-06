AIIMS Releases Results For Exam To Super-Specialty Courses

AIIMS INI-SS Jan 2024 Result: Successful ones provisionally eligible for prestigious medical colleges.

The results for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) exam, conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for admission to DM/MCh/MD-Hospital Administration courses in the January 2024 session, have been released. To check the results, candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website at iniss.aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS has provided a direct link for easy access. The results are available in a PDF format, listing the roll numbers of qualified candidates. The computer-based online examination took place on October 28, and successful candidates are now provisionally eligible for admission to various prestigious medical education institutions. These include AIIMS-New Delhi, as well as other AIIMS branches, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum



"This result is published on the basis of information provided by the candidates in the online application for INI-SS without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificates, etc. as applicable. Candidature will be cancelled in case of any discrepancy detected at any stage (even after admission)," the official notification read.

According to the official notification, there were no applicants for certain specialised courses, such as DM-Paediatric Haematology Oncology, DM-Forensic Psychiatry, and DM-Interventional Radiology.

AIIMS stresses that the results are provisional, and eligibility requirements will be thoroughly verified. The results are based on the information provided by candidates during the online application for INI-SS, without detailed scrutiny of eligibility, category certificates, or sponsorship certificates.



In the next stage, candidates who qualified in stage 1 will undergo a departmental assessment, with the date and time to be announced on the official website. The final selection is contingent on meeting eligibility criteria and providing the necessary documents. AIIMS will communicate updates through its website, email, and SMS, so candidates should regularly check for any developments.



To access the AIIMS INI-SS January 2024 results, follow these steps: