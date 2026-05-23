AIIMS INI CET Result 2026 Out: Here's Direct Link To Download PDF

AIIMS INI CET Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the AIIMS INI CET July 2026 Result online at the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) conducted on May 16, 2026, can now check their results in PDF format through the result announcement section. Along with the result PDF, AIIMS has also released rank and percentile details for all candidates, including those who did not qualify. AIIMS is also expected to release course-wise INI CET cut off marks for all categories shortly.

Direct Link: AIIMS INI CET 2026 Result

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Qualifying Percentile

AIIMS has announced the category-wise qualifying percentile as mentioned in the official prospectus.

UR/EWS/Sponsored/Deputed/Foreign National/OCI Candidates: 50 Percentile

OBC/SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: 45 Percentile

Bhutanese Nationals (PGI Chandigarh Only): 45 Percentile

How to Check AIIMS INI CET Result 2026?

AIIMS INI CET 2026 result has been released in PDF format. Follow the given below steps to check result:

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Scroll down to the "Result Announcement" section

Click on the AIIMS INI CET July 2026 Result link

The result PDF will open on the screen

Check your roll number, rank, and percentile

Download and save the PDF for future reference

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Cut Off

AIIMS will also release course-wise AIIMS INI CET 2026 cut off marks and category-wise qualifying details for MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS programmes. The cut off will help candidates understand their admission chances in participating institutes such as AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and NIMHANS.