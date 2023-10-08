AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Details Inside

AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023: Practical exams will take place from December 16 to December 24, 2023.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the schedule for the final MBBS exams in 2023. The examinations will commence on December 1, 2023, and will continue throughout December. Those interested in appearing for the exam can access the complete schedule on AIIMS's official website. According to the schedule, the theory exams will be held from 2pm to 5pm.



The Pediatrics (paper 1) exam is set for December 1, followed by Community Medicine (paper 1) on December 4 and paper 2 on December 5. Subsequently, the Medicine exam (paper 1) is scheduled for December 7, and paper 2 of Medicine (covering Medicine, Dermatology, Psychiatry) will be held on December 8. Following that, the Obstetrics and Gynecology (paper 1) exam is slated for December 11. Paper 1 of Surgery (Surgery, Orthopedics) will take place on December 13, with paper 2 of Surgery (covering Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT) scheduled for December 14. Practical examinations will take place from December 16 to December 24, 2023.



To view the datesheet, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the AIIMS final MBBS exam 2023 dates link, which is located on the right-hand side of the page.

A new PDF file will open, displaying the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a soft copy for future reference.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without their Admit Card and Identity Card. For additional information, candidates can refer to the official AIIMS website.



Access the official datesheet here.