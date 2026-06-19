AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Today: Check Hall Ticket Link, Exam On June 27

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to release the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 today, June 19, on its official examination portal, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the BSc (Hons.) Nursing entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets using their login credentials.

The AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 27. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, exam centre, reporting time, exam date and instructions to be followed on the examination day.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026: How To Download Hall Ticket?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 link.

Enter the Registration ID, Registration Unique Code (RUC) and password.

Submit the details to log in.

Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026: Details Mentioned On Admit Card

Students should carefully verify the following details after downloading the hall ticket:

Candidate's name and photograph

Roll number and application details

Examination date and timing

Exam centre address

Reporting time

Important exam-day guidelines

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the examination authorities immediately.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2026 Scheduled For June 27

As per the examination schedule, the AIIMS BSc Nursing (Hons.) entrance examination will be held on June 27, 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry to the exam venue will not be permitted without the required documents.