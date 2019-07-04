AIIMS B.Sc. (Nursing) Counselling/ Allotment List Out

The mock counselling will begin on July 11.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the counseling and allotment list for B.Sc. Nursing (H) admission. The allotment list is based on the result of the exam held on June 23. "The total numbers of candidates eligible for the mock round/ 1st round of online seat allocation/ counselling are four times the actual number of seats advertised in each category. This list therefore does not include all other candidates who are qualified but not falling in the four times of the number of seats," reads the notice.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling List

A total of 1,379 candidates have been shortlisted for the first round of counseling.

AIIMS New Delhi has initiated the counseling/ seat allotment process for admission to B.Sc. (H) Nursing in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh for the session 2019.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the counselling can download the offer letter from the website of AIIMS. "No individual letter will be sent by post. Thus, the candidates are also advised to carefully read the instructions as given in the Information Brochure for 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling for B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing-2019 (including Mock Round)," reads the exam notice.

The mock counselling will begin on July 11.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability