AICTE To Hold Virtual Inspection For Approval Of New Institutes

In view of the coronavirus crisis, education bodies have been forced to look for new solutions for even the most basic of activities. AICTE has gone a step ahead and decided to conduct virtual inspection of institutes which apply for approval. Approval related activities for academic year 2020-21 will be carried out through online, says AICTE.

AICTE has also appealed to the Supreme Court of India to extend the date for grant of approval up to June 15, 2020.

Institutes which applied for EoA without any changes from last year approval, based on self-disclosure, have been granted extension and their EoA letter has been uploaded on AICTE portal from April 30. Such institutes will be able to download their letter after uploading the student enrollment details.

"AICTE shall take necessary steps in granting approvals to the rest of the applications from the existing Institutions and for the establishment of New Institutions, using online meeting platforms for the conduct of Scrutiny/ EVC through Microsoft Team," says AICTE for remaining applications and new applications.

AICTE has also instructed institutes to install Microsoft Teams Software and familiarize themselves with the modalities.

AICTE released an alternative academic calendar for technical and management institutes yesterday. AICTE's alternative calendar mirrors the calendar released by UGC. PGDM and PGCM classes for existing students of technical courses will begin from August 1, 2020. Academic session and the teaching process including lateral entry to second year courses for newly admitted students will begin from September 1, 2020.

