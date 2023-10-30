Tech Education Body Opens Applications For Postgraduate Scholarship, Check Details

AICTE Postgraduate Scholarship 2023: Only Aadhar-linked savings accounts are acceptable.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is currently accepting online scholarship applications from accredited institutions for postgraduate students in programmes like ME/MTech/MArch/MDes. First-year students in the 2023-24 academic year with valid GATE/CEED scores and qualifying marks will receive scholarship funds through direct bank transfer (DBT). The application deadline for students and institutes is November 30, 2023, with institutes required to complete the verification process by December 15, 2023.

As per an AICTE notice, students pursuing postgraduate courses with valid GATE/CEED scores and meeting intake criteria should obtain a Unique ID from their institute. They must log in at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org to upload scanned copies of their documents.

Direct link to AICTE official notice

These documents should include the GATE/CEED scorecard and an active bank account linked with an Aadhar Card.

Only Aadhar-linked savings accounts are acceptable because the scholarship is disbursed through the Aadhaar Bridge Payment System (ABPS) via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). No-frill accounts, Jan Dhan accounts, accounts with transaction/credit limits, and joint accounts are not allowed. Bank accounts should remain open and unchanged throughout the course.

In addition, students should upload scanned copies of their original Aadhar Cards and valid category certificates for SC/ST, EWS, OBC, and Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) categories, with the EWS and OBC/NCL certificates not exceeding one year from the date of issue.

Institutes must verify student data and approve their eligibility for scholarship disbursement through the portal. It is crucial for institutes to ensure the accuracy of the student's personal information, date of admission, course commencement, and completion.

For detailed guidelines, instructions, FAQs, and the online registration procedure, visit aicteindia.org/schemes/students-development-schemes/PG-Scholarship-Scheme.