AICTE, Mumbai University Announce Workshop On 'Universal Human Values In Education' For Educators

Mumbai University and AICTE will hold a workshop in 'Universal Human Value in Education' for Educators

Mumbai University, in collaboration with the AICTE (Western Region), will organize an online workshop on 'Universal Human Values in Education'. The workshop will be held from May 13 to May 17, 2020. The workshop is of 'paramount' significance to continue teaching process amid Covid-19 pandemic, says the University.

"The value inculcation efforts in higher education in the last 15 years have shown the efficacy of the UHV approach. More than 40 universities in the Nation have adopted this approach as it has proven to be universal, logical, verifiable and in the interest of harmony (the wellbeing of all)," says the University.

AICTE adopted this approach in 2017. This approach also aligns with the draft National Education Policy 2019. The Council has also included UHV-II (Universal Human Value) course in its model curriculum and has included Student Induction Program (SIP) based on UHV (UHV-I in AICTE's Model Curriculum) to provide orientation to students for such holistic education.

Colleges are required to develop teaching capacity for both. According to the Approval Process Handbook 2020-21, every college must have at least 1 UHV faculty per 20 new students and faculty must be available for every department/branch/discipline.

To understand the basic of value education, this online workshop is being organized exclusively for the Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities and University Coordinators appointed for coordinating the activities related to FDPs on Student Induction Programme. The workshop will cover a universal approach for value inculcation.

The registration link for the workshop is available on the Mumbai University's official website.

AICTE will also issue certificates of on-line participation to all successful participants who attend at least 90% of the sessions, participate in the sessions (respond to reflection questions etc.) and submit their, Pre-workshop survey, Daily assignments (may be done individually, with family and colleagues), Post-workshop self-evaluation, Post-workshop feedback, and Post-workshop survey.

AICTE says that family members of the participant can join the workshop as observer.

