AICTE For Disciplinary Action Against 'Practice Of Sharing Faculty Members'

This practice is viewed very seriously by the Council, said the AICTE in a circular.

In a letter sent to the AICTE approved institutions recently, the Council, which regulates technical higher education institutions in the country, said it will initiate strong disciplinary action against institutions which indulge in the practice of "sharing of faculty members amongst institutes under the same parent organization / outside". According to the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), it will initiate enquiry on any such complaint or information received on the issue and if found correct, action will be taken including withdrawal of approval.

The AICTE said sharing of faculty at two places or location simultaneously is not permitted.

The Council, which regulates more than 10,000 engineering colleges and other technical -- including management -- institutes in the country, said the practice hampers the quality of technical education and also breach of affidavit submitted to it while granting approval or extension of approval.

"It has come to the notice of the council that some institutes offering programmes /courses in Technical Educations subsequent to the receipt of Extension of Approval (E0A) from the Council is indulging in the practice of sharing of faculty members amongst institutes under the same parent organization / outside," the circular said.

"The sharing of faculty at two places / location simultaneously is not permitted. This hampers the quality of technical education and also breach of affidavit submitted to AICTE while granting approval / Extension of Approval," it added.

"This practice is viewed very seriously by the Council. The Council shall initiate enquiry on any such complaint / information, received on the subject mentioned above and if found correct, shall initiate strong disciplinary action against the institute indulging in such practice, including withdrawal of Approval," the circular said.

In a related development, the AICTE has recently directed the instiutes work under its mandate to draft a "conflict of interest" policy for start-ups established by faculty members to ensure their regular duties do not suffer.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry's technical education regulator had recently come up with a policy for students' start-ups in technical institutes.

However, there is no policy defining the dos and don'ts for the faculty members involved in start-ups on campuses.

