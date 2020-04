AICTE Announces COVID-19 National Bio-Informatics Online Hackathon

AICTE has announced COVID-19 National Bio-Informatics online Hackathon

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced a COVID-19 national Bio-informatics Online Hackathon for full stackers. Interested candidates need to register for the Hackathon by April 26. The Hackathon will be held from April 27 to May 6, 2020. As part of the Hackathon, full stackers will need to build community health information system Apps and mobile responsive web for Indian states. Anna University is the patron university for this Hackathon.

The Hackathon is open to full stack developers, students, ICT Faculties, ICT Professionals, and startups. The participants must be strong in app and mobile responsive web development within the tech stack limit.

The team should be of one full stacker with knowledge of Android studio app development and ability to publish in Google Play Store and online. They can avail support from other students, IT professionals and faculties in completing the task.

The participant must release APK and the app developed during the Hackathon must be submitted for publishing in Google Play Store and should be web hosted. The modules developed should work smoothly. The apps will be published and web will be hosted for updation during the first/second, and final round.

AICTE has also clarified that the direct outputs or a slightly modified version of the app should not be used only for pure commercial purpose or profiteering of individuals or entities.

Cash prize and award will be given to best national and state full stackers.

Interested participants can check the AICTE website, 'aicte-india.org', for detailed guidelines on the Hackathon.

Click here for more Education News

World 27,08,508 Cases 17,79,729 Active 7,37,994 Recovered 1,90,785 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 27,08,508 and 1,90,785 have died; 17,79,729 are active cases and 7,37,994 have recovered as on April 24, 2020 at 8:40 am.