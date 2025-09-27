AIBE-XX Exam 2025 Notification Released, Registration Begins September 29

AIBE-XX Exam Notification 2025: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has released the notification for AIBE-XX examination 2025. Online registration for the examination will begin from September 29, 2025. Students can check and download the notification on the official website of the bar - barcouncilofindia.org.

General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category students appearing in the examination will be required to score at least 45 per cent marks to become eligible for practicing law in India. Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) and disabled candidates need to score 40 per cent to qualify.

AIBE-XX Important Dates

The online registration and payment of fees for the AIBE-XX examination will begin from September 29, 2025 and close on October 28 and October 29, 2025.

Students will be able to make corrections in their application form until October 31, 2025. The examination will be held on November 30 and admit card for the same will be issued on November 15, 2025.

AIBE-XX Examination 2025: How To Download Notification?