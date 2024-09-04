Advertisement

AIBE 19 Exam 2024: Registration Begins For All India Bar Exam, Check Complete Schedule

The deadline for submitting the applications for the AIBE 19 entrance exam will close on October 25, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
AIBE 19 Exam 2024: Registration Begins For All India Bar Exam, Check Complete Schedule
The AIBE 19 exam will be conducted on November 24, 2024.
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the examination schedule for the All India Bar Examination 19. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the BCI for detailed information. Candidates will be able to check eligibility criteria, important dates, application fees, registration steps, and other details on the official website, llindiabarexamination.com. The law entrance exam is scheduled for November 24, 2024. 

The registrations along with the payment process through online mode began on September 3, 2024. The deadline for submitting the applications for the entrance exam will close on October 25, 2024. 

The last date for making payments through online mode for the AIBE 19 exam is scheduled for October 28, 2024. 

Candidates will have time to make corrections in registration forms on October 30, 2024. 

The admit cards will be released online on November 18, 2024. 

The AIBE 19 exam will be conducted on November 24, 2024.  

Candidates will  be required to get a passing percentage of 45 per cent in General/OBC category to qualify the exam. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST and Disabled candidates will  be required to score a minimum of 40 per cent to qualify the exam. 

The All Indian Bar Examination is conducted for all law students graduating from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. These candidates may apply to appear in the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.


AIBE 19 Exam 2024: Steps to register

  • Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration link AIBE-XIX'. 
  • Step 3: Complete the registration process and proceed to fill out the application form.
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee. 
  • Step 5: Review all the details in the form and submit it. 
  • Step 6: Print a copy for future reference.
