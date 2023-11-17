AIBE 18: Last Date To Submit Payment For All India Bar Examination-18 Ends Today

All India Bar Examination- 18.

Bar Council of India will close the payment submission window for the All India Bar Examination- 18 today i.e November 17, 2023.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website to make the payment for the exam.

The last date for making any correction in the registration form is November 19, 2023. The admit cards will be released between December 1-5, 2023.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) had earlier announced the rescheduling of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 18 to avoid any clash in dates due to CLAT PG exam and MP State Judicial PT. As per the revised schedule, the exam will now be held on December 10, 2023.

The passing percentage for the AIBE exam is 45 per cent for General/OBC candidates and 40 per cent for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe and differently-abled candidates.

All India Bar Examination is certification exam conducted twice a year by Bar Council of India for law graduates willing to start practice of profession as Lawyer. The exam is conducted in 50 cities having 140 centres as an open book exam. The exam is conducted to assess basic level knowledge of a member and lay down minimum benchmark for entering into practice of law in addition to assessing candidate's analytical skills. After clearing All India Bar Examination, the candidate is awarded certificate of practice by Bar Council of India.