AIAPGET Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

APGET 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the AIAPGET 2024 Admit Card soon. The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test is set to take place on July 6, as per the schedule. Candidates who are registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET, once it will be released. They are required to enter their application numbers and date of birth to download the admit cards.

AIAPGET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website for AIAPGET

Click on the AIAPGET admit card link on the homepage

Enter login details

The AIAPGET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card for future reference

NTA has been conducting AIAPGET since 2019 for admission in postgraduate programmes, on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

AIAPGET 2024 hall ticket will include the following details:

Candidate Name

Candidate photograph and signature

Reporting time

Exam schedule

Roll number

Application details

Exam centre name and address

Instructions for candidates

AIAPGET Admit Card 2024: Important Instructions for Exam Day

Candidates must bring a print copy of the admit card downloaded from the NTA website

Candidates must bring one passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at the Centre during the examination

Candidates must bring any one of the authorized Government photo IDs (original, valid, and non-expired), viz. PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card (with photograph), Aadhaar Enrolment Number, or Ration Card

Candidates must report to the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination to complete the registration formalities well before the time of the exam

AIAPGET 2024: Exam Pattern

The paper medium varies from stream to stream. The questions are presented in both English and Hindi for Ayurveda. For Unani, the medium is in English and Urdu. Homeopathy candidates will encounter questions exclusively in English. Siddha candidates will find questions in English and Tamil.

The exam will consist of a total of 120 objective-type questions, amounting to 480 marks in total. The exam duration is 2 hours.