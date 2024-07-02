AIAPGET Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

AIAPGET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website for AIAPGET
- Click on the AIAPGET admit card link on the homepage
- Enter login details
- The AIAPGET admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download the admit card for future reference
NTA has been conducting AIAPGET since 2019 for admission in postgraduate programmes, on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.
AIAPGET 2024 hall ticket will include the following details:
- Candidate Name
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Reporting time
- Exam schedule
- Roll number
- Application details
- Exam centre name and address
- Instructions for candidates
AIAPGET Admit Card 2024: Important Instructions for Exam Day
- Candidates must bring a print copy of the admit card downloaded from the NTA website
- Candidates must bring one passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at the Centre during the examination
- Candidates must bring any one of the authorized Government photo IDs (original, valid, and non-expired), viz. PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card (with photograph), Aadhaar Enrolment Number, or Ration Card
- Candidates must report to the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination to complete the registration formalities well before the time of the exam
AIAPGET 2024: Exam Pattern
The paper medium varies from stream to stream. The questions are presented in both English and Hindi for Ayurveda. For Unani, the medium is in English and Urdu. Homeopathy candidates will encounter questions exclusively in English. Siddha candidates will find questions in English and Tamil.
The exam will consist of a total of 120 objective-type questions, amounting to 480 marks in total. The exam duration is 2 hours.