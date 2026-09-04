AYUSH PG Entrance Test 2026: Provisional Answer Key Out, Challenge By September 5

AIAPGET 2026 Answer Key Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026. Candidates can check the answer key and submit challenges, if any, through the official portal. The testing agency has also uploaded the question papers along with the recorded responses on the official website.

The challenge window will remain open until September 5, up to 11:59 pm. Candidates can also pay the challenge fee until the same deadline.

AIAPGET Answer Key 2026: Here's Direct Link To Challenge

To challenge an answer, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. Challenges will be accepted online only through the official portal.

The NTA conducted the AIAPGET 2026 on August 22 at around 205 examination centres across 104 cities in the country for approximately 51,482 candidates. The exam was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Additionally, the re-test for 49 candidates was conducted on September 1 at Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional answer key can challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question.

The processing fee can be paid using a debit card, credit card or net banking. No challenge will be entertained without payment of the processing fee. The fee will not be accepted through any other mode.

According to the NTA, challenges submitted by candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to the responses of all candidates accordingly. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and declared.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge.

"The answer key finalised by the experts after considering the challenges will be final. No challenges will be accepted after September 5, 11:59 pm," the NTA stated.

For further clarification, candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or email aiapget@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website and the official AIAPGET portal for the latest updates regarding the examination.