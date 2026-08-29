AYUSH Exam 2026: Admit Cards Released For Re-Exam Of 49 Affected Candidates

AIAPGET 2026 Re-Exam Admit Cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released admit cards for 49 candidates who could not complete the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026 due to a power failure at an examination centre in Jaipur.

Of the 36,979 candidates who registered for the examination, 35,837 appeared at 200 centres across the country. However, due to a power failure at Shri Satya Sai PG College, Jaipur, 49 candidates could not complete the examination. A total of 192 candidates appeared for the examination at the affected centre.

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test -2026: Here's Direct Link To Check

The NTA had issued a show-cause notice to Eduquity Career Technologies Pvt Ltd over lapses in the conduct of AIAPGET at the Jaipur centre. Pending resolution of the matter, the NTA suspended Eduquity's empanelment with immediate effect.

The re-examination for the affected candidates is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2026, from 10am at Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards from the official AIAPGET website, exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget, and carefully check the details mentioned on them.

Candidates must report to the examination centre at the time specified on their admit cards.

They must also carry a printed copy of their admit card, along with the other documents and items specified on it.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for the latest updates regarding the examination.