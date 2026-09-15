AI Manthan 2.0: Governor Anandiben Patel Calls For AI Integration Across Subjects

The two-day AI Manthan 2.0 event concluded at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur) on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said universities should prepare clear plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) in education, research and other sectors, According to PTI.

Speaking to PTI at the event, Patel said AI should not be taught only as a separate subject. Instead, it should be used across different subjects and areas of university work.

She asked universities in Uttar Pradesh to prepare time-bound AI roadmaps for education, research, healthcare, agriculture, administration and student skill development.

Governor tells students not to fear AI

"Do not fear AI; understand it," Patel said while speaking to students.

She encouraged students to focus on creativity, curiosity and human empathy and use AI to develop new ideas. She also said students should not only look for jobs but should develop skills that can help them create employment opportunities.

The governor also called for the development of indigenous AI systems using Indian data and secure digital infrastructure.

AI to be used for real-life problems

Patel said universities should promote "learning by doing" and encourage students to use AI to solve real-world problems.

These could include issues related to farming, water conservation, traffic management, malnutrition, language preservation and assistive technology.

She also highlighted the use of AI in areas such as mathematics, science, weather forecasting, disease detection, environmental monitoring, robotics and language processing.

The governor suggested that AI could also help preserve India's manuscripts, languages, archaeological heritage and folk traditions.

Teachers need to become AI-ready

Patel stressed that teachers also need to understand and use AI. She said the relationship between teachers and AI should be based on collaboration rather than competition.

She also spoke about the possible use of AI in healthcare and agriculture, including disease detection, medical research, crop management and weather forecasting.

At the same time, she stressed that AI must be used responsibly, with focus on data privacy, cybersecurity, fairness, transparency and human judgement.

Two groups announced for AI implementation

Dr Sudhir M Bobde, OSD to the governor, announced two groups to take forward the outcomes of AI Manthan 2.0. The AI Policy Advisory Group will be chaired by Prof PP Chakrabarti, Director, IIT Kharagpur. The group will include experts from areas such as technology, agriculture, healthcare and higher education.

The second is the AI Implementation Group of Vice Chancellors, which will work on implementing AI initiatives across universities and different sectors.

Over 7 lakh students complete AI courses

Patel also highlighted the progress made since AI Manthan 1.0, held at AKTU in Lucknow. She said more than 7 lakh undergraduate students in state universities have completed foundational AI courses, while over 3 lakh students have received cybersecurity training in Hindi. Technical assistance has also been used to evaluate more than 3 lakh answer scripts.

Patel said universities should not simply watch technological changes but should take the lead in using AI for education, research and other areas.