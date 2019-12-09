AHSEC HS 2nd Year Exam From February 12

AHSEC routine 2020: Assam HS 2nd year final exam from February 12.

Class 12 or Assam HS 2nd year exams will be held from February 12, according to reports. The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) today released the Assam Higher Secondary or HS routine or date sheet for the annual examinations, the reports said. According to the schedule released by an Assam based media house, the HS 2nd year examinations will be held till March 14, 2020.

The AHSEC HS second year exam will start with English and will be concluded with Home Sciences.

Last year also the HS second year exams started on February 12 and concluded on March 14. The AHSEC published the results on May 25.

More than 2 lakh students register for Assam HS examinations every year.

The HS second year examinations will be in two sessions (morning and afternoon) in 18 days spanning a period of a month.

The practical examinations will be in January next year.

Registration and other details regarding AHSEC HS examinations (both first year and second year) will be available on the offiical portal of the Council at ahsec.nic.in.

The Class 10 or HSLC exams will be in the February month by the Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA. The HSLC exams will begin on February 10 and concluded on February 29.

Meanwhile, the wait of the CBSE, the national level secondary and higher secondary examination board, is still continues as the Board is yet to release the date sheet for both its Class 10 and Class 12 students.

