AFCAT 2 2026 Answer Key Released; Check Response Sheet, File Objections

AFCAT 2 2026 Answer Key Out: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 for candidates who appeared in the AFCAT 02/2026 examination. Candidates can now check the provisional answer key and response sheet through the official AFCAT website.

The AFCAT 2 exam was held on August 8, 2026. With the answer key now available, candidates can match their answers with the official responses and get a rough idea of their expected marks.

How to check AFCAT 2 answer key

Candidates can check the answer key and response sheet by following these steps:

Visit the official AFCAT website.

website. Open the AFCAT 02/2026 Candidate Login section.

Enter the registered email ID and password.

Enter the captcha and log in.

Click on the answer key or response sheet link.

Check the answers and download the response sheet for future use.

AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026: How to raise objections

The provisional answer key has been released to allow candidates to point out any errors they may find. If a candidate believes that an answer is incorrect, they can raise an objection through the candidate login.

The objection facility is available from August 11, 2026. Candidates will need to select the question they want to challenge and provide the required details before submitting the objection.

The last date to raise objections has not been announced yet. Candidates should therefore keep checking the official website for the deadline.

After reviewing the objections submitted by candidates, the Indian Air Force will prepare the final answer key. The final key will be considered for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Candidates should keep a copy of their response sheet and provisional answer key for reference. They should also rely only on the official AFCAT website for updates regarding the objection window and result.