AFCAT 2 Registration 2026 Deadline Extended: Apply Online By June 21, Direct Link Here

AFCAT 2 Registration 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the registration deadline for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026 recruitment. Candidates who have not yet completed their application process now have an additional opportunity to apply. As per the latest update, applicants can submit their forms until June 21, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 379 vacancies under AFCAT Entry, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry. Selected candidates will join the training courses scheduled to begin in July 2027.

Who Are Eligibile For AFCAT 2 Registration 2026?

Candidates applying for Ground Duty Technical posts must possess a BTech degree, while those seeking admission to Ground Duty Non-Technical positions should hold a graduation degree in the relevant discipline. The recruitment offers opportunities across Flying, Technical, and Non-Technical branches.

For the Flying Branch, candidates must be between 20 and 24 years of age. For Ground Duty Technical and Non-Technical Branches, the age limit is 20 to 26 years.

The age criteria will be calculated as on July 1, 2027. Candidates should carefully check the detailed eligibility requirements before submitting their applications to ensure they meet all conditions specified by the Indian Air Force.

How to Apply for AFCAT 02/2026?

Visit the official AFCAT website.

Click on the AFCAT 02/2026 application link.

Complete the registration process using the required details.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Upload all necessary documents.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Application Fee

Candidates applying through AFCAT Entry are required to pay an application fee of ₹550 plus applicable GST. However, applicants applying through NCC Special Entry and GATE Score Entry are exempted from paying any application fee.

AFCAT 2 Registration 2026 Selection Process

The selection process consists of multiple stages, including:

Online AFCAT Examination

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The Indian Air Force has clarified that the recruitment process will be conducted strictly on the basis of merit. Candidates appearing before the AFSB for the first time may also be eligible for travel allowance as per the conditions mentioned in the official notification.