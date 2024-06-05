Admit Cards Out For ICAI CA Foundation Exam June 2024

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation June 2024 exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the ICAI to download their admit cards. They will be required to enter their registration number and password for accessing the cards.

As per the schedule, the CA foundation exam will be held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26. The exam for each paper will last for 3 hours. The papers will be conducted in a single session between 2pm and 5pm.

Meanwhile, ICAI has released the schedule for the CA Foundation June 2024 mock tests for students to practice and prepare for the Foundation exam.



Individuals interested in appearing for the CA Foundation 2024 mock tests will have to log in to the ICAI BOS knowledge portal or mobile app.

CA Foundation 2024 Mock Test 3 Schedule

Paper-1 (Accounting) and Paper-2 (Business Laws) will be held on June 5 and 7 from 2pm to 5pm.

Paper-3 (Quantitative Aptitude) and Paper-4 (Business Economics) will be held on June 10 and June 12 from 2pm to 4pm.