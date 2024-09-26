Admission To IITs Without JEE: Explore These Short-Term Courses

While securing a spot in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) usually requires passing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), some short-term and certificate programmes do not require JEE scores. Explore the courses offered by the elite institutes.

IIT Madras: BSc in Data Science

IIT Madras offers a BSc in Data Science, a programme that doesn't require JEE. Applicants need only Class 10 level math skills and must have completed Class 12. However, after a month of enrollment, candidates must clear a qualifier exam to proceed. The program has no age or stream restrictions. It is divided into three stages: foundational, diploma, and degree. Students may exit the course at various stages and receive a certificate, diploma, or degree based on their progress. The entrance exam carries a fee, details of which are available on IIT Madras' website.

IIT Kanpur: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) With Python

IIT Kanpur offers a four-week certification course focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Python programming. This online programme, starting on December 1, includes real-world tools like TensorFlow and Pandas. Open to scholars, industry professionals, and R&D staff, no prior programming experience is required. The course concludes on December 27. More details can be found on IIT Kanpur's website.

IIT Roorkee: Certificate Program in Generative AI & Machine Learning

IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with iHub Divya Sampark, offers an 11-month certificate course on generative AI and machine learning. With a fee of Rs 1,34,999, the program includes virtual classes, hands-on projects, and a two-day campus immersion. Professionals and graduates in relevant fields are encouraged to apply.

IIT Delhi: UI/UX Design Certification

IIT Delhi's six-month certificate program on UI/UX design begins on November 23. The course costs Rs 1,50,000 plus GST and is open to graduates with a minimum of one year of work experience. Successful candidates must maintain a minimum attendance of 50% and score at least 60% to receive a certificate of completion. Failing to meet this benchmark results in a participation certificate.

IIT Kanpur: Certificate Program In Cloud Computing And DevOps

In collaboration with E & ICT Academy, IIT Kanpur is offering an 8-month-long certificate course in cloud computing and DevOps. The program, priced at Rs 1,49,998, offers no-cost EMI options. Applicants must hold a graduate degree with a minimum of 50% marks. The course includes over 30 hands-on projects with capstone work in three domains. Non-programming students are also eligible.