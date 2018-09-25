'A Day At IIMA': An Initiative That Offers A Glimpse Of Student Life At Top B-School

Organized as a part of the 'Joy of Giving Week', 'A Day at IIMA' is the flagship event of Prayaas.

Prayaas, the social initiative of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, hosts the 8th iteration of its annual flagship event, 'A Day at IIMA' on October 2, 2018. According to a statement from the premier B-School, the program aims to make the participants experience the life of a student at IIMA. The proceeds from this event are directed towards the education of Prayaas kids, the statement say.

Participants of 'A Day at IIMA' will be taken through a day in the life of a first-year student of IIMA's flagship Post Graduate Programme.

The day will constitute of lectures, case discussions and practical exercises from four of IIMA's professors to acquaint the participants with the case pedagogy used here; there will be group activities to reflect the dynamics of study group learning and some surprises, along with a tour of the hallowed red brick walls and a special session with more than 100 Prayaas kids.

Started in 2011, it saw a footfall of more than 70 participants last year.

The entire registration amount collected from the event will be used to fund the education of underprivileged children part of Prayaas.

Currently, Prayaas supports 100 children within the IIMA campus.

"A Day at IIMA provides a unique opportunity for people to experience the life of an IIMA student. We receive participation not only from young aspirants looking to get into a B-school but also individuals with significant industry experience who once had considered a management degree from IIMs," said Ankit Jain, Coordinator, Prayaas.

