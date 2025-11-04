90% Oppose Compulsory Hindi Till Class 4 In Maharashtra: Jadhav Committee's Initial Findings

A vast majority of respondents across Maharashtra have opposed making Hindi a compulsory subject from Class 1 to 4, according to preliminary findings by the Jadhav Committee. The committee was set up earlier this year to frame a comprehensive language policy in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Committee chairperson Dr Narendra Jadhav said that nearly 90 per cent of those who participated in the ongoing consultation have expressed that Hindi should not be imposed in early schooling. “Most people feel Hindi can begin after Class 5, but even then, students should have an option,” he said.

The committee released a public questionnaire on October 8, inviting feedback from citizens, educators, and institutions across the state. The responses will help shape the final recommendations to the state government. A dedicated website has been launched to collect opinions and the committee will continue its statewide tour till December 2 to interact with people from different regions.

Originally, the panel was scheduled to submit its final report by December 5, but Dr Jadhav confirmed that the deadline has been extended to December 20 owing to the ongoing consultations. “We will submit the report keeping the interests of students at the centre. The committee will not bow to any external pressure,” he said.

As part of its outreach, the committee has also been meeting political leaders. Dr Jadhav said that during a recent discussion with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, the latter strongly opposed the idea of making Hindi mandatory in primary classes. “Mr. Thackeray said Hindi can be introduced as a third language after Class 5, but it should not be compulsory before that. He was satisfied with the committee's work,” Jadhav noted.

He added that the Chief Minister has assured the panel that its recommendations will be implemented in full. “We will prepare an honest, balanced report that reflects the voices and aspirations of the people."