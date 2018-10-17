More Than 8 Million Active Job Seekers Against 0.1 Million Jobs On Government Portal

The project caters to requests and queries of job seekers through its multi lingual call center.

The National Career Services (NCS) portal under Ministry of Labour and Employment reveals that currently there are 8.1 million active job seekers against only 117958 available jobs. The NCS portal, a government initiative updates the employment seeking group about various government and private job vacancies.

Launched in July 2015, with an aim to modernise all government-run employment exchanges, 4.27 crore job seekers have registered on the portal against 9.63 lakh jobs, as per the data released by the Ministry on July 16, 2018. 'So far, 45 million unemployed youth have registered with employment exchanges. With the portal going online, they need not go to the exchanges to register their names but can be done online," Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya had told the reporters, then.

The 'all job, one platform' portal gives details of the employer, list of local help, career counsellor, discussion forum for career among other services. In order to avail the services, candidates shall have to register on the portal which is completely free.

The project caters to the requests and queries of job seekers nationwide through its multi lingual call center.

For government jobs, the portal lists 114 government bodies including the Employment News e-paper.

Click here for more Education News