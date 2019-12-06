50 Per Cent Reservation Increased Number Of Female Teachers In Bihar: Sushil Kumar Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi was addressing a conference on Gender Equality in Patna

Addressing a gathering in Patna, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi said that the number of girls who qualified in secondary and senior secondary examinations in Bihar has increased and added that the state Government was providing scholarship and essentials like school uniform, and cycle to about 1.5 crore girl students.

The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing a conference on 'Closing the Gender Gap: Health, Education, and Economic Opportunity. The conference was held at Lemon Tree hotel in Patna.

He said that to ensure gender equality, there is a need for consolidated efforts in all dimensions - education, culture, society, and politics. He said that just economic equality cannot cure gender inequality.

Talking about improvement in pass percentage, Mr. Modi said that in 2005 the number of girls who passed in matric exam was 1.86 lakh which increased to 8.22 lakh in 2019 and the number of girls who passed in inter examination was 19,238 in 2005 which increased to 5.56 lakh.

बिहार में 2005 में मैट्रिक उत्तीर्ण लड़कियों की संख्या 1.86 लाख से बढ़कर 2019 में 8.22 लाख तथा 2005 में इंटर उत्तीर्ण लड़कियों की संख्या 19.238 हजार से बढ़कर 2017 में 5.56 लाख हो गई है। हमारी सरकार छात्राओं को अबतक 1.5 करोड़ साइकिल, पोशाक, छात्रवृति एवं अन्य लाभ प्रदान कर रही है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 6, 2019

Another improvement was in the number of women employed in state government services. HE said that after implementing 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, 20,572 women were selected out of the 40,884 women who qualified in BPSC, Bihar SSC, and Bihar Police Service exams. He added that after implementing 50 per cent reservation for women in teacher recruitment, 58 per cent women have become teachers.

बिहार सरकार द्वारा सरकारी नौकरियों में महिलाओं को 35% आरक्षण देने से पिछले 3 वर्षों में BPSC, बिहार-SSC व पुलिस सेवा में कुल 40,884 उत्तीर्ण में से 20,572 महिलाएं चयनित हुई। शिक्षक नियुक्ति में 50% आरक्षण से 58% महिलाएं शिक्षक बनी है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 6, 2019

The Minister also added that education is also an effective means to control the fertility rate. He said that according to SRS data the fertility rate came down from 4.3 in 2005 to 3.2 in 2017-18. The fertility rate among uneducated women was 4.2, among primary educated women was 3.3, among secondary educated women was 3, among 10th pass women was 2.7, among inter pass women was 2.2 and among graduate women was 2.1.

