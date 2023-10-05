5 From Lucknow University In Stanford University's List Of World's Top Scientists

Last year, three scientists from Lucknow University figured among the top two per cent scientists.

Five scientists from Lucknow University have been recognised as part of the top two percent of global scientists in a database established by Stanford University in the United States. Additionally, a total of 25 doctors from Lucknow have earned this distinction within Stanford University's database. The distinguished scientists are professor Abhinav Kumar from the Chemistry department, professor Amritanshu Shukla from the Physics department, Dr Roli Verma, also from the Physics department, professor Omkar from the Zoology department, and the late Professor IB Singh from the Geology department.

Professor Alok Kumar Rai, the vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate these distinguished scientists. He tweeted, "Congratulations, everyone. We have increased our numbers since last year. Let's hope we continue to fly the flag of Lucknow University high like this."

Faculty members from other universities have also been listed among the world's top two percent of scientists. The list includes four faculties from DDU Gorakhpur University and 20 faculty members from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology.

Scientists are categorised into 22 distinct scientific fields and 174 sub-fields using the established Science-Metrix classification system. Field- and subfield-specific rankings are also provided for scientists who have authored at least five papers. Data for their entire careers have been updated through the end of 2022, and data for the most recent year reflects the number of citations received in the calendar year 2022.

The selection process is based on two criteria: either being among the top 100,000 scientists according to the c-score (with or without self-citations), or having a percentile rank of two percent or higher within a specific sub-field. This current version (Version 6) is based on information obtained from Scopus as of October 1, 2023, and it has been updated through the end of the citation year 2022. All calculations were performed using author profiles from Scopus available as of October 1, 2023.