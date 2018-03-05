4 IITs, IISc Bangalore To Have Research Parks Department of Science & Technology, Government has decided to set-up five new Research Parks at IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, and IISc Bangalore at a total cost of Rs.75.00 crore each.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Research parks will be set up at a total cost of Rs.75.00 crore each. New Delhi: Department of Science & Technology, Government has decided to set-up five new Research Parks at IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, and IISc Bangalore at a total cost of Rs.75.00 crore each. This has been done based on the recommendations of the National Expert Advisory Committee (NEAC) constituted by the DST.



According to the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the government has also approved continued funding of two Research Parks at IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur at a cost of Rs.100 crore each.





The Research Park at IIT Gandhinagar at a total cost of Rs.90 crore is funded by the Department of Science & Technology, Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh told Lok Sabha today.



IIT Madras Research Park is fully functional with 43 R&D clients, 4 Incubators, 55 Startups, and 5 Centres of Excellence, he added.



"Government provides necessary budgetary support to the IITs for campus development by using environment-friendly methods. The government intends to undertake review periodically of the functioning of research parks," the minister said.



According to the minister, the Government has also announced the decision to launch a Smart Campus Campaign under which educational institutions will be encouraged to optimise the use of water, electricity and also adopt measures for generating power through solar installations.





The institutions which perform on the parameters of saving, conserving and recycling would be identified and honoured, the minister said.



Click here for more



Department of Science & Technology, Government has decided to set-up five new Research Parks at IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, and IISc Bangalore at a total cost of Rs.75.00 crore each. This has been done based on the recommendations of the National Expert Advisory Committee (NEAC) constituted by the DST.According to the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the government has also approved continued funding of two Research Parks at IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur at a cost of Rs.100 crore each.The Research Park at IIT Gandhinagar at a total cost of Rs.90 crore is funded by the Department of Science & Technology, Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Satya Pal Singh told Lok Sabha today.IIT Madras Research Park is fully functional with 43 R&D clients, 4 Incubators, 55 Startups, and 5 Centres of Excellence, he added."Government provides necessary budgetary support to the IITs for campus development by using environment-friendly methods. The government intends to undertake review periodically of the functioning of research parks," the minister said.According to the minister, the Government has also announced the decision to launch a Smart Campus Campaign under which educational institutions will be encouraged to optimise the use of water, electricity and also adopt measures for generating power through solar installations.The institutions which perform on the parameters of saving, conserving and recycling would be identified and honoured, the minister said.Click here for more Education News