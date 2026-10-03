Failed UPSC Thrice, Unemployed For 8 Years: How Sudharshan Ravankole Landed Rs 17-Lakh Job Offer

Meet Sudharshan Ravankole, a B.Tech graduate in Computer Science and Engineering, whose career journey shows that setbacks do not have to define the future. After completing his degree in 2018, Sudharshan remained unemployed for eight years and also appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination three times without clearing it. However, he continued looking for a new direction.

After three unsuccessful UPSC attempts, Sudharshan decided to move on from his UPSC journey. He travelled to Hyderabad to pursue AWS coaching and explore opportunities in cloud technology. However, he eventually lost interest in the course as the platform did not offer what he was looking for.

Instead of giving up, he began learning Cloud and DevOps through the CloudDevOpsHub YouTube channel. With consistent effort, he gradually developed his skills and started applying for jobs.

His initial job search was not easy. His resume was not getting shortlisted, despite the skills he had acquired. He then changed his approach and started tailoring his resume for every job application according to the requirements mentioned in the job description.

This small but important change helped him improve his chances of getting noticed by recruiters. His persistence eventually paid off, and he secured a job offer from Carelon Global Solutions with a salary package of Rs 17 lakh per annum as a DevOps Engineer.

Sudharshan's journey highlights the importance of learning from setbacks, developing relevant skills and adapting to changing circumstances. His story is a reminder that a delayed career does not mean a failed career. Sometimes, persistence and the willingness to start again can open new opportunities.