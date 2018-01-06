26th World Book Fair Begins At Pragati Maidan, New Delhi; Why Students Should Visit The 26th World Book Fair has begun at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and will be held till January 14, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT 26th World Book Fair Begins In New Delhi; Why Students Should Visit New Delhi: The 26th World Book Fair has begun at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and will be held till January 14, 2018. The book fair is an event which witnesses participation of lakhs of visitors and book lovers who throng the book stalls every year. The book fair is not only the right place to discover new books and new authors but also is a place where many discussions and forums are held on burning topics of intellectual concern which is why it is a must-visit event for school and college students.



Entry to the book fair is free for school students who come to the event in their school uniform and produce identity cards. The entry fee, otherwise, is Rs. 30 for adults and Rs. 20 for children aged 5 to 12 years.



Why Students Should Visit Book Fair?



Books are not only a source for knowledge but also cultivating ground for culture and manners. The top four reasons to visit a book fair during student life are given below:



1. A variety of books to choose: Even someone who does not read many books will end up buying a book at the book fair. Book fairs are the one place where you will find a book on absolutely any topic, any genre and any language.



2. Author meetups and conversations: Book fairs always have a lineup of authors who attend to launch their books or have a conversations. Such conversations and author meetups are a good arena for intellectual exchange.



3. Cheap bargains on books: Many stalls at the book fair offer books at throwaway prices. Such opportunities are godsend for students who only have pocket money to work with. Many stalls offer as many as 5 books at the price of a meager Rs. 100.



4. Stationery Fair: Book fairs are never devoid of stalls which sell interesting and useful stationery. If not for stationery then go for the chunky and cool bookmarks which are sold at throwaway prices.



