26th World Book Fair Begins At Pragati Maidan, New Delhi; Why Students Should Visit

Entry to the book fair is free for school students who come to the event in their school uniform and produce identity cards. The entry fee, otherwise, is Rs. 30 for adults and Rs. 20 for children aged 5 to 12 years.
Why Students Should Visit Book Fair?
Books are not only a source for knowledge but also cultivating ground for culture and manners. The top four reasons to visit a book fair during student life are given below:
1. A variety of books to choose: Even someone who does not read many books will end up buying a book at the book fair. Book fairs are the one place where you will find a book on absolutely any topic, any genre and any language.
2. Author meetups and conversations: Book fairs always have a lineup of authors who attend to launch their books or have a conversations. Such conversations and author meetups are a good arena for intellectual exchange.
3. Cheap bargains on books: Many stalls at the book fair offer books at throwaway prices. Such opportunities are godsend for students who only have pocket money to work with. Many stalls offer as many as 5 books at the price of a meager Rs. 100.
